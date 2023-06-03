BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,010 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $110.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.