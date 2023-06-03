BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 651 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.87.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

