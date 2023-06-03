BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of EQH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

