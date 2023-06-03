BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,277.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

