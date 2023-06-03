BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 16,124 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.61 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

