BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 6,627 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SYY opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

