BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 148,747 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $18.72 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.