BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 72,014 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.