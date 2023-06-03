BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 905,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,660 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 61,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

