BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.20% of Carlyle Secured Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $91,843. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

