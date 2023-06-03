Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director Sebastian Digrande Purchases 3,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) Director Sebastian Digrande acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,413.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE BIG opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.
Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.
