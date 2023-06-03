Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BIG opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

