Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €33.66 ($36.19) and last traded at €33.48 ($36.00). 24,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.08 ($35.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.29 and its 200 day moving average is €33.54.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.