Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.
Bilibili Stock Performance
BILI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Bank of America cut their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
About Bilibili
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
