Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Bank of America cut their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

About Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

