Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,034,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 578.6% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bilibili

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

