Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.
Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,034,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 578.6% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
