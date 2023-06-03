Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.5 %

BILI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

