Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Trading Up 3.9 %

Biocept stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

