BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 504 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 504 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $11,697.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,370.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.