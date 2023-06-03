BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 9,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

BioRem Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.64.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.91 million during the quarter.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

