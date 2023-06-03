Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

