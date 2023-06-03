BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $399,689.91

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $337.29 million and $399,689.91 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $27,159.36 or 1.00019914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,132.66701949 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $410,961.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

