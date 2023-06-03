BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $413,362.34 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $336.31 million and approximately $413,362.34 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,174.82028586 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $396,507.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

