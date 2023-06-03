Bitcoin Diamond Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and $43,162.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00131159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00057324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023460 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

