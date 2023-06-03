Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.