Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $633.14 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $32.86 or 0.00121393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $633.14 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,068.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00423327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

