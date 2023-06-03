BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

