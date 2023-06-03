BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.