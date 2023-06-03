BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.68 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,821,789 shares in the company, valued at $168,387,036.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,009,352 shares of company stock worth $15,533,311.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $169,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.