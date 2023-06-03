BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.68 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,821,789 shares in the company, valued at $168,387,036.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,009,352 shares of company stock worth $15,533,311.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.