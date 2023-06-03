BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Shares of BLK traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $681.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,635. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $661.70 and a 200 day moving average of $694.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

