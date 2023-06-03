Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 20,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,992,616 shares in the company, valued at $26,830,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blink Charging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $6.71 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blink Charging by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

