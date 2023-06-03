BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

