Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,625.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,630.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,388.99. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

