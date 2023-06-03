Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $75.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,625.65. 327,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,630.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,388.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

