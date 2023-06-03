Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 1.2% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.