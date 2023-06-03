Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,000 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,608,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,446,000 after purchasing an additional 719,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

