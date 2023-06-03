Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,300 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. 8,829,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,194. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

