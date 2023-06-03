Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $522,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,286. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $157,349.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,926. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.