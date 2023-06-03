Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $705,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 3,045,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.