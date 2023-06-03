Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Clarivate makes up about 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 2,644,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,340. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

