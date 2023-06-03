Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,800 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,066,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,271,773 shares worth $193,267,088. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,918. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

