Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.17. The stock had a trading volume of 354,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,841. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.