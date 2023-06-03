Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.93% of Boyd Gaming worth $52,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

