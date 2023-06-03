BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

BRCC opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. BRC has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.52.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 556.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

