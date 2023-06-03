Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.68.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,262,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,233,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

