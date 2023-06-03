Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$70.88

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

Several brokerages have commented on AFN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.1 %

AFN stock opened at C$51.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$1.19. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$341.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.5004241 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.08%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.