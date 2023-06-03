Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $172.20

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $108.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.22. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

