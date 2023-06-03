Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $29.33

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CNM stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
