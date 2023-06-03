Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $29.33

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Core & Main by 119.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 115,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 322,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

