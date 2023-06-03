Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $123.08

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

