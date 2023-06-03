Brokers Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

