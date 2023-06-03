BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 424.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

BRP Stock Up 3.7 %

DOOO opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

